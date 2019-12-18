Watch live: The House debates before a vote on impeaching President Trump

Chesterfield Co. teacher, football coach charged with child sex crimes

Posted 11:46 am, December 18, 2019, by , Updated at 11:47AM, December 18, 2019

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – A Chesterfield County teacher and football coach has been arrested and charged with sex crimes against a child.

Police say 30-year-old Joshua L. Alford, of Chesterfield, had an inappropriate relationship with an underage female student, CBS 6 reported.

Police say the inappropriate relationship occurred while Alford was a teacher at Manchester High School. According to the school's website, Alford is a physical education teacher and is a running back coach for the varsity football team.

Alford was arrested on Monday, December 16 and charged with two counts of taking indecent liberties with a child in a custodial relationship.

“The investigation indicates Alford met and began communicating with the victim during the 2016-2017 school year; later, during the 2018-2019 school year, he had sexual contact with the victim,” said a Chesterfield Police spokesperson.

Chesterfield County Schools Spokesperson Shawn Smith released a statement Tuesday afternoon.

"Mr. Alford was placed on administrative leave when the allegations of improper conduct were raised," said Smith. "He remains on leave pending the outcome of an internal review."

Alford was released on bond on Monday. He is set to appear in Chesterfield County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court on Friday, December 20.

