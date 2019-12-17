× Tuesday’s First Warning Forecast: Storms and 70s Today, tracking wind chills in the teens!

Meteorologist Maddie Kirker’s First Warning Forecast

Near 70 with severe weather today, 40s and sunny tomorrow…

The stationary front that brought us light showers yesterday is now sitting along the northern fringe of our viewing area as a warm front. This is leading to very mild temperatures in the 60s across the Southside of Hampton Roads and all of North Carolina. We’re already warmer this morning than our normal afternoon high for this time of year. This warm front will lift north through the morning.

To the west, we’re tracking a cold front. Before the front arrives, highs today will soar to near record breaking and into the low 70s.

A stray shower and clouds is to be expected this morning before our first round of storms move in around lunchtime. The second, perhaps less intense round of rain will move right along the cold front this evening. Some of these storms could reach severe limits with damaging straight line winds the greatest threat. Unrelated to the severe storms, winds will be out of the southwest between 10 and 20 mph and gust as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday will be quieter behind the front, but noticeably colder. Highs will only reach the mid 40s with afternoon wind chills in the upper 30s.

Wednesday night will be one of the coldest nights so far this season. Lows will plummet to the upper 20s with wind chills in the teens. Thursday will be cold with highs in the upper 30s.

We’ll warm up just in time for the weekend but rain chances will make a return. Oh and don’t forget, the first official day of Winter is Sunday!

