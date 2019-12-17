Toasting Tuesday with a 2017 Limited Edition Christmas White Wine from Biltmore Estate on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - We raise a glass of 2017 Limited Edition Christmas White Wine from Biltmore Estate for this Toasting Tuesday. Biltmore Estate is America's largest home and was built by the Vanderbilt family in 1889. The 800 acre property includes an art gallery, extensive gardens and the Antler Hill Winery. This seasonal wine is semi-sweet with flavors of apricot, spice and citrus, making it an excellent compliment to holiday dishes. You can find it for about $15 -$20, depending on where it is purchased, but if you would like to buy directly from Biltmore Estate visit Biltmoreshop.com/wine.

