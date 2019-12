× Police investigating after 20-year-old shot in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. – Police are investigating a shooting Tuesday afternoon.

Hampton Police tweeted around 3:53 p.m., that they were in the First block of Keeton Court. Officials are currently investigating the area.

The victim has identified as a 20-year-old male with non-life threatening injuries.

There are no further details at this time.

Stay with News 3 for updates.