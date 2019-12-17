Watch: Operation High Tide gets narcotics, firearms off local streets, results in 20 convictions

Posted 11:09 am, December 17, 2019, by , Updated at 11:14AM, December 17, 2019

NORFOLK, Va. – A big local crime announcement happened Tuesday morning with the findings from Operation High Tide.

Officials said 50 firearms were seized during the operation and they were on display at the press conference Tuesday.

20 criminal convictions have been carried out for firearm and narcotics offenses and officials said a street value over $1 million in narcotics was seized.

The crime operation impacts some of the most hardest hit neighborhoods in Hampton Roads.

United States Attorney G. Zachary Terwilliger, ATF, Norfolk Police, Chesapeake Police and the Chesapeake Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office worked together for this significant violent crime operation.

