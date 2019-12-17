Newest local fire investigator looks to sniff out accelerants and arson

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – The Chesapeake Fire Department welcomed its newest, furry, and four-legged member to its ranks, Cinco the dog. He will work throughout Hampton Roads.

His role is to sniff out possible accelerants and is accredited by the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms.

Cinco was introduced last week and already started work. The Department’s fire Marshall told News 3 he was sent to Norfolk on Sunday to help investigate a house fire that claimed a person’s life.

The Marshall added he is taking over the role after Cinco’s predecessor from Virginia beach.

That dog was the region’s ATF-certified dog, but recently retired. Chesapeake accepted to take the role.