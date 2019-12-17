Man suffers life threatening injuries in Newport News gentlemen’s club shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police are investigating a shooting that happened at a gentlemen’s club early Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to Liquid Blue Gentlemen’s Club, located in the 600 block of Dresden Drive around 1:30 a.m.

When they got there, a 36-year-old Newport News man was found suffering from what is believed to be a life threatening gunshot wound.

The victim was taken by medics to a local hospital for further treatment, according to police.

Reports were made that the shooting happened in the parking lot of the Liquid Blue.

There is no suspect information at this time. The investigation remains ongoing.

If you have any information that can help police call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online with the app P3 Tips or the website.

