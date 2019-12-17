Man suffers life threatening injuries in Newport News gentlemen’s club shooting

Posted 4:44 am, December 17, 2019, by , Updated at 05:08AM, December 17, 2019

Liquid Blue

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police are investigating a shooting that happened at a gentlemen’s club early Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to Liquid Blue Gentlemen’s Club, located in the 600 block of Dresden Drive around 1:30 a.m.

When they got there, a 36-year-old Newport News man was found suffering from what is believed to be a life threatening gunshot wound.

The victim was taken by medics to a local hospital for further treatment, according to police.

Reports were made that the shooting happened in the parking lot of the Liquid Blue.

There is no suspect information at this time. The investigation remains ongoing.

If you have any information that can help police call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online with the app P3 Tips or the website.

Download the News 3 app for updates. 

Google Map for coordinates 37.055278 by -76.463207.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.