Man suffering from gunshot wound in Newport News, police investigating

Posted 4:27 pm, December 17, 2019, by

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police are investigating after a shooting took place Tuesday afternoon.

The incident was called into officials around 2:51 p.m., from the 1st block of Traverse Road at Abbington Landing Apartments.

Upon arrival, officers say they located a 21-year-old Newport News man suffering from what appears to be a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Officers have some subjects detained but they have not been arrested, reports say.

The investigation is ongoing and there is no further information to release at this time,

Stay with News 3 for updates. 

Google Map for coordinates 37.094703 by -76.458058.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.