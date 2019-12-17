Man suffering from gunshot wound in Newport News, police investigating

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police are investigating after a shooting took place Tuesday afternoon.

The incident was called into officials around 2:51 p.m., from the 1st block of Traverse Road at Abbington Landing Apartments.

Upon arrival, officers say they located a 21-year-old Newport News man suffering from what appears to be a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Officers have some subjects detained but they have not been arrested, reports say.

The investigation is ongoing and there is no further information to release at this time,

