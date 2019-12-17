Male dies after shooting in Dare Co., suspect arrested

Posted 9:54 am, December 17, 2019

DARE Co., N.C. – Officials are investigating after a male died Monday night.

Around 7 p.m., the Dare County Sheriff’s Office and the Manteo Police Department responded to a person who had been shot in the 600 block of Vista Lake Drive.

Deputies said they found a male who had sustained a bullet wound to the stomach area.

The victim was taken by Dare County EMS to the Outer Banks Hospital where he later died, according to officials.

The suspect who was still on scene, Timothy Lee Sauls, was charged with First Degree Homicide and is being held without bond.

If you have any information that could assist in this investigation please give the Dare County Sheriff’s Office a call at 252-475-5980 or Dare Central 252-473-3444.

Google Map for coordinates 35.897599 by -75.670327.

