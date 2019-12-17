Impeachment rallies held in two Hampton Roads cities

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Across the country people are rallying in support of the vote to impeach President Donald Trump.

The movement is called “Impeach & Remove, Nobody is Above the Law” and it has gained traction in Hampton Roads.

Protestors will gather in Williamsburg at the James City County Courthouse at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday and at 6:30 p.m. at the Fountain at Town Center in Virginia Beach.

The rallies come one day before a full vote from the House on two articles of impeachment: abuse of power and obstructing Congress.

In regards to the impeachment hearings and pending vote President Trump said “I’m not watching. I have not seen it. Look, it’s a hoax. The whole impeachment thing is a hoax. We look forward to getting onto the Senate. We’re not entitled to lawyers. We’re not entitled to witnesses. We’re not entitled anything in the House. It’s a total sham when you have a guy like Shifty Schiff go out and make up a statement that I made. She- he said, this is what he said, but I never said it. He totally made it up.”

