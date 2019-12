Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Giving a shelter animal a home for the holidays can be a very rewarding experience, especially if you're not ready to fully commit to adopting a pet. Sydney Monduy and Cat Walker from the Virginia Beach SPCA talk about the Holiday Elf program, which allows you to foster an animal over the holidays and give them a break from the shelter. Plus, they bring two sweet kittens that have benefited from this program.

For more information visit vbspca.com.