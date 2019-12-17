× First Warning Forecast: Showers move out and temperatures drop

Showers will continue this evening. Once the front moves out tonight, we’ll dry out and temperatures will plummet into the mid 30s overnight. It will be on the breezy side, making temperatures feel colder.

Expect sunshine on Wednesday with highs only reaching the mid 40s. We’ll have wind chills in the 20s to start the days. Temperatures will then fall into the 20s overnight. BRR! Even colder on Thursday, to start the day. Air temperatures will be in the mid and upper 20s, but it will actually feel like the teens thanks to a gusty wind. Temperatures won’t warm up a whole lot. Expect highs in the upper 30s and low 40s. At least it will be sunny and dry!

Partly cloudy and a few degrees milder to end the work week. Highs will warm to the mid and upper 40s. Skies will be overcast with highs in the upper 40s on Saturday. Rain chances will increase on Sunday and Monday with highs in the low and mid 50s.

Meteorologist April Loveland

