HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - For many, there is no better way to understand a culture than through its food and now there is an easy way to get a personal, immersive experience wherever you go. Joe Zadeh, Vice President of Experiences at Airbnb, discusses the new Airbnb Cooking Experiences that are designed to help people understand culture through food, with hosts teaching traditional recipes and sharing stories in intimate settings around the world.

