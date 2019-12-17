Driver dies in Newport News crash

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened early Tuesday morning.

Around 5:30 a.m., Newport News Communications got a call about a crash near Meridian Parkway and Hampton Roads Center Parkway.

The crash required an extrication and police said the driver of one of the vehicles involved was pronounced deceased.

The driver of the other vehicle involved did not report any inquiries.

The identity of the deceased is unknown at this time and will not be released until confirmed and next of kin is notification.

Meridian Parkway and Hampton Roads Center Parkway is closed eastbound due to the investigation.