Cause of Suffolk farmhouse fire found to be arson

SUFFOLK, Va. – Crews responded to a late night fire on Thursday, December 12.
Emergency Communications was contacted around 11:30 p.m., about the incident in the rural 4900 block of Deer Path Road.
Crews found fire showing from the single story old, abandoned farmhouse. The fire was called under control a short time later.
There were no injuries reported.
The Suffolk Fire Marshal’s Office has determined the cause of the fire to be arson.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing.
