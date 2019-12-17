Cause of Suffolk farmhouse fire found to be arson

SUFFOLK, Va. – Crews responded to a late night fire on Thursday, December 12.

Emergency Communications was contacted around 11:30 p.m., about the incident in the rural 4900 block of Deer Path Road.

Crews found fire showing from the single story old, abandoned farmhouse. The fire was called under control a short time later.

There were no injuries reported.

The Suffolk Fire Marshal’s Office has determined the cause of the fire to be arson.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.