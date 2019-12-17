Amazon delivery truck recovered after being stolen in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Police tracked down an Amazon delivery vehicle after it was stolen on Tuesday.

An Amazon delivery driver was delivering package around 1:56 p.m., in the 3100 block Armistead Avenue when the vehicle was stolen.

The delivery driver got out of the vehicle to deliver a package and came back to find vehicle was gone.

The vehicle was found about 30 minutes later in the 400 block of Carver Circle.

Amazon had a GPS in the vehicle and worked with police to track it.

Reports say it doesn’t appear that anything was taken out of the vehicle.