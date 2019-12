Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) is a rare and devastating genetic disease that leads to progressive muscle weakness, paralysis and, when left untreated in its most severe form, death. Dr. Crystal Proud and Samantha Lackey, mother of a child with spinal muscular atrophy, join us to talk about some of the effects, their own experience with the disease and new treatment options that are available.

For more information visit www.CureSMA.org.