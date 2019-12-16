Virginia Beach ranked #1 most caring city in America

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Two local cities made a recent study that ranked the most caring cities in America.

Virginia Beach was #1 most caring and Chesapeake came in at #8 in the WalletHub study.

The company said Americans donated over $427 billion in 2018 in charitable giving.

In order to identify the areas that care the most, WalletHub compared the 100 largest cities across 39 key indicators of a compassionate spirit. Their data set ranged from share of sheltered homeless persons to number of volunteering hours per capita to share of income donated to charity.

Virginia Beach scored a 66.48 and #1 in the “Caring for the Community” area, #19 in “Caring for the Vulnerable” and #17 in Caring in the Workforce.”

Chesapeake scored a 64.59 and #8 in the “Caring for the Community” area, #24 in “Caring for the Vulnerable” and #14 in Caring in the Workforce.”

