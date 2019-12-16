Virginia Beach officials investigate woman’s death after fire

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Fire officials are investigating after a woman died following a fire.

The fire was in the 2400 block of Kerr Drive and firefighters responded around 8:15 p.m.

A female patient was found lying in the backyard, officials said. The 82-year old woman was badly burned but alert and oriented.

She was airlifted to a local hospital and later died, according to fire officials.

The circumstances of the fire and the exact cause of the woman’s death are still under investigation by both VBFD and VBPD.

The identity of the woman has not been released.