Thieves steal 150 pounds of meat from Norfolk restaurant

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk Police are looking for two thieves caught on camera stealing meat from a Mexican restaurant.

According to the incident report, the burglary happened early Friday morning at Jessy’s Taco Bistro in Ghent.

The restaurant’s owner, Jorge Romero, said the break-in has set them back by between $500-$650.

The thieves made out with all of the meat in their freezer, the incident report states.

Romero said cameras captured the duo coming into the back of the establishment around midnight.

He then told Reporter Brian Hill they came back around 3 a.m., with a crowbar and forced their way inside.

The two thieves were last seen leaving the location in an unknown vehicle.

Romero told us this is there slow season so every dollar counts.

If you know anything about this crime, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip by visiting the secure tip form at P3Tips.com.