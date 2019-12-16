The year’s busiest mailing and shipping week is upon us, the United States Postal Service said.

The agency expects to process and deliver nearly 2.5 billion pieces of mail, including packages, this week alone!

Due to the high volume, the USPS has expanded Sunday delivery operations in high package volume locations.

Here are some deadlines to keep in mind:

Dec. 18 – APO/FPO/DPO ( except ZIP Code 093 ) USPS Priority Mail Express

) USPS Priority Mail Express Dec. 20 – First-Class Mail (including greeting cards)

Dec. 20 – First-Class Packages (up to 15.99 ounces)

Dec. 20 – Hawaii to mainland Priority Mail and First-Class Mail

Dec. 21 – Priority Mail

Dec. 20 – Alaska to mainland Priority Mail and First-Class Mail

Dec. 22 – Alaska to mainland Priority Mail Express

Dec. 22 – Hawaii to mainland Priority Mail Express

Dec. 23 – Priority Mail Express