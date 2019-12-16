Ravens QB Lamar Jackson tops all NFL players in balloting for the 2020 Pro Bowl

NEW YORK, NY (NFL Communications) – Baltimore Ravens quarterback LAMAR JACKSON received 704,699 total fan votes to lead all NFL players in balloting for the 2020 Pro Bowl presented by Verizon. Fan voting ended on Thursday, December 12.
Seattle quarterback RUSSELL WILSON (539,768 votes) ranked second overall, while Kansas City quarterback PATRICK MAHOMES (468,838 votes), Minnesota running back DALVIN COOK (431,748 votes) and Carolina running back CHRISTIAN MCCAFFREY (406,477 votes) rounded out the top five.
Four of the top five vote-getters – Jackson, Mahomes, Cook and McCaffrey – are under the age of 25. Additionally, nine first or second-year players led their conference in votes received at their respective positions.
The BALTIMORE RAVENS led all clubs in total votes received. The SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS, NEW ORLEANS SAINTS, GREEN BAY PACKERS and SEATTLE SEAHAWKS rounded out the top-five teams to receive the most fan votes.
Pro Bowl rosters will be announced on Tuesday, December 17 live on NFL Network’s Pro Bowl special “NFL Total Access: Pro Bowl Players Revealed” at 8:00 PM ET.
Players for the game are determined by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches. Each group’s vote counts one-third toward determining the 88 All-Star players who will be selected to the Pro Bowl. The NFL is the only sports league that combines voting by fans, coaches and players to determine its All-Star teams. It was also the first professional sports league to offer online all-star voting in 1995.
The 2020 Pro Bowl presented by Verizon, which kicks off at 3:00 PM ET, will be televised live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and simulcast on ABC and Disney XD – the third time the game will be available on both broadcast and cable networks.
NFL PRO BOWL TOP-FIVE VOTE-GETTERS
|
POS.
|
NAME
|
TEAM
|
VOTES
|
QB
|Lamar Jackson
|Baltimore Ravens
|704,699
|
QB
|Russell Wilson
|Seattle Seahawks
|539,768
|
QB
|Patrick Mahomes
|Kansas City Chiefs
|468,838
|
RB
|Dalvin Cook
|Minnesota Vikings
|431,748
|
RB
|Christian McCaffrey
|Carolina Panthers
|406,477
NFL PRO BOWL TOP VOTE-GETTERS BY TEAM
|
TEAM
|Baltimore Ravens
|San Francisco 49ers
|Green Bay Packers
|New Orleans Saints
|Seattle Seahawks
AFC & NFC LEADING VOTE-GETTERS BY POSITION
|
POS.
|
CONF.
|
NAME, TEAM
|
VOTES
|
POS.
|
CONF.
|
NAME, TEAM
|
VOTES
|
QB
|AFC
|Lamar Jackson, Baltimore
|704,699
|
DE
|AFC
|Joey Bosa, L.A. Chargers
|252,555
|
QB
|NFC
|Russell Wilson, Seattle
|539,768
|
DE
|NFC
|Nick Bosa, San Francisco
|358,911
|
RB
|AFC
|Nick Chubb, Cleveland
|316,008
|
DT
|AFC
|Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh
|221,693
|
RB
|NFC
|Dalvin Cook, Minnesota
|431,748
|
DT
|NFC
|Arik Armstead, San Francisco
|273,403
|
FB
|AFC
|Patrick Ricard, Baltimore
|152,877
|
OLB
|AFC
|T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh
|251,248
|
FB
|NFC
|Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco
|384,200
|
OLB
|NFC
|Preston Smith, Green Bay
|166,347
|
WR
|AFC
|DeAndre Hopkins, Houston
|275,684
|
ILB
|AFC
|Devin Bush, Pittsburgh
|150,548
|
WR
|NFC
|Michael Thomas, New Orleans
|371,365
|
ILB
|NFC
|Bobby Wagner, Seattle
|207,026
|
TE
|AFC
|Mark Andrews, Baltimore
|331,796
|
CB
|AFC
|Marcus Peters, Baltimore
|231,601
|
TE
|NFC
|George Kittle, San Francisco
|340,624
|
CB
|NFC
|Richard Sherman, San Francisco
|259,476
|
T
|AFC
|Orlando Brown, Baltimore
|188,787
|
SS
|AFC
|Jamal Adams, N.Y. Jets
|186,068
|
T
|NFC
|David Bakhtiari, Green Bay
|194,207
|
SS
|NFC
|Vonn Bell, New Orleans
|98,449
|
G
|AFC
|Marshal Yanda, Baltimore
|192,580
|
FS
|AFC
|Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh
|209,245
|
G
|NFC
|Zack Martin, Dallas
|121,529
|
FS
|NFC
|Marcus Williams, New Orleans
|93,593
|
C
|AFC
|Maurkice Pouncey, Pittsburgh
|152,128
|
P
|AFC
|Brett Kern, Tennessee
|93,586
|
C
|NFC
|Travis Frederick, Dallas
|140,449
|
P
|NFC
|Michael Dickson, Seattle
|101,965
|
K
|AFC
|Justin Tucker, Baltimore
|187,814
|
ST
|AFC
|Tyler Matakevich, Pittsburgh
|87,863
|
K
|NFC
|Wil Lutz, New Orleans
|106,747
|
ST
|NFC
|Raheem Mostert, San Francisco
|113,638
|
RS
|AFC
|Mecole Hardman, Kansas City
|91,358
|
RS
|NFC
|Deonte Harris, New Orleans
|84,085
For the fourth consecutive year, Pro Bowl Week festivities will take place at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort and across the Orlando area, bringing free experiences and activities to fans as well as an extraordinary number of events focused on commemorating all levels of football – from youth to high school to the NFL’s best. Some of the Pro Bowl Week events include: Pro Bowl Practices, Pro Bowl Skills Showdown, NFL FLAG Championships and Pro Bowl Experience.
Additionally, NFL Pro Bowl players will give back to the local Orlando community by participating in the Pro Bowl Community Huddle as part of the NFL Huddle for 100. To learn more about Huddle for 100 and how to get involved, visit www.nfl.com/100/huddlefor100
More information about these and all of the events taking place during Pro Bowl Week is available at ProBowl.com.