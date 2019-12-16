Ravens QB Lamar Jackson tops all NFL players in balloting for the 2020 Pro Bowl

Posted 8:07 pm, December 16, 2019, by , Updated at 08:09PM, December 16, 2019

Lamar Jackson celebrates before getting in the end zone. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY (NFL Communications) – Baltimore Ravens quarterback LAMAR JACKSON received 704,699 total fan votes to lead all NFL players in balloting for the 2020 Pro Bowl presented by Verizon. Fan voting ended on Thursday, December 12.

Seattle quarterback RUSSELL WILSON (539,768 votes) ranked second overall, while Kansas City quarterback PATRICK MAHOMES (468,838 votes), Minnesota running back DALVIN COOK (431,748 votes) and Carolina running back CHRISTIAN MCCAFFREY (406,477 votes) rounded out the top five.

Four of the top five vote-getters – Jackson, Mahomes, Cook and McCaffrey – are under the age of 25. Additionally, nine first or second-year players led their conference in votes received at their respective positions.

The BALTIMORE RAVENS led all clubs in total votes received. The SAN FRANCISCO 49ERSNEW ORLEANS SAINTSGREEN BAY PACKERS and SEATTLE SEAHAWKS rounded out the top-five teams to receive the most fan votes.

Pro Bowl rosters will be announced on Tuesday, December 17 live on NFL Network’s Pro Bowl special “NFL Total Access: Pro Bowl Players Revealed” at 8:00 PM ET.

Players for the game are determined by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches. Each group’s vote counts one-third toward determining the 88 All-Star players who will be selected to the Pro Bowl. The NFL is the only sports league that combines voting by fans, coaches and players to determine its All-Star teams. It was also the first professional sports league to offer online all-star voting in 1995.

The 2020 Pro Bowl presented by Verizon, which kicks off at 3:00 PM ET, will be televised live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and simulcast on ABC and Disney XD – the third time the game will be available on both broadcast and cable networks.

Pro Bowl tickets start at just $45 and are on sale at NFL.com/ProBowlOnSale. Get Access to Awesome as fans in attendance can watch and cheer on the Pro Bowl players as they enter the stadium on the Pro Bowl Red Carpet, bringing them closer than ever to the NFL’s all-stars. Concession deals and “Kid Zone” activities will be available inside the stadium. Additionally, fans will be able to enjoy post-game fireworks to conclude the celebration.

 

NFL PRO BOWL TOP-FIVE VOTE-GETTERS

POS.

NAME

TEAM

VOTES

QB

 Lamar Jackson Baltimore Ravens 704,699

QB

 Russell Wilson Seattle Seahawks 539,768

QB

 Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs 468,838

RB

 Dalvin Cook Minnesota Vikings 431,748

RB

 Christian McCaffrey Carolina Panthers 406,477

 


NFL PRO BOWL TOP VOTE-GETTERS BY TEAM

TEAM
Baltimore Ravens
San Francisco 49ers
Green Bay Packers
New Orleans Saints
Seattle Seahawks

 

AFC & NFC LEADING VOTE-GETTERS BY POSITION

POS.

CONF.

NAME, TEAM

VOTES

POS.

CONF.

NAME, TEAM

VOTES

QB

 AFC Lamar Jackson, Baltimore 704,699

DE

 AFC Joey Bosa, L.A. Chargers 252,555

QB

 NFC Russell Wilson, Seattle 539,768

DE

 NFC Nick Bosa, San Francisco 358,911

RB

 AFC Nick Chubb, Cleveland 316,008

DT

 AFC Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh 221,693

RB

 NFC Dalvin Cook, Minnesota 431,748

DT

 NFC Arik Armstead, San Francisco 273,403

FB

 AFC Patrick Ricard, Baltimore 152,877

OLB

 AFC T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh 251,248

FB

 NFC Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco 384,200

OLB

 NFC Preston Smith, Green Bay 166,347

WR

 AFC DeAndre Hopkins, Houston 275,684

ILB

 AFC Devin Bush, Pittsburgh 150,548

WR

 NFC Michael Thomas, New Orleans 371,365

ILB

 NFC Bobby Wagner, Seattle 207,026

TE

 AFC Mark Andrews, Baltimore 331,796

CB

 AFC Marcus Peters, Baltimore 231,601

TE

 NFC George Kittle, San Francisco 340,624

CB

 NFC Richard Sherman, San Francisco 259,476

T

 AFC Orlando Brown, Baltimore 188,787

SS

 AFC Jamal Adams, N.Y. Jets 186,068

T

 NFC David Bakhtiari, Green Bay 194,207

SS

 NFC Vonn Bell, New Orleans 98,449

G

 AFC Marshal Yanda, Baltimore 192,580

FS

 AFC Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh 209,245

G

 NFC Zack Martin, Dallas 121,529

FS

 NFC Marcus Williams, New Orleans 93,593

C

 AFC Maurkice Pouncey, Pittsburgh 152,128

P

 AFC Brett Kern, Tennessee 93,586

C

 NFC Travis Frederick, Dallas 140,449

P

 NFC Michael Dickson, Seattle 101,965

K

 AFC Justin Tucker, Baltimore 187,814

ST

 AFC Tyler Matakevich, Pittsburgh 87,863

K

 NFC Wil Lutz, New Orleans 106,747

ST

 NFC Raheem Mostert, San Francisco 113,638

RS

 AFC Mecole Hardman, Kansas City 91,358

RS

 NFC Deonte Harris, New Orleans 84,085

For the fourth consecutive year, Pro Bowl Week festivities will take place at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort and across the Orlando area, bringing free experiences and activities to fans as well as an extraordinary number of events focused on commemorating all levels of football – from youth to high school to the NFL’s best. Some of the Pro Bowl Week events include: Pro Bowl PracticesPro Bowl Skills ShowdownNFL FLAG Championships and Pro Bowl Experience.

Additionally, NFL Pro Bowl players will give back to the local Orlando community by participating in the Pro Bowl Community Huddle as part of the NFL Huddle for 100. To learn more about Huddle for 100 and how to get involved, visit www.nfl.com/100/huddlefor100

More information about these and all of the events taking place during Pro Bowl Week is available at ProBowl.com.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.