Ravens QB Lamar Jackson tops all NFL players in balloting for the 2020 Pro Bowl

NEW YORK, NY (NFL Communications) – Baltimore Ravens quarterback LAMAR JACKSON received 704,699 total fan votes to lead all NFL players in balloting for the 2020 Pro Bowl presented by Verizon. Fan voting ended on Thursday, December 12.

Seattle quarterback RUSSELL WILSON (539,768 votes) ranked second overall, while Kansas City quarterback PATRICK MAHOMES (468,838 votes), Minnesota running back DALVIN COOK (431,748 votes) and Carolina running back CHRISTIAN MCCAFFREY (406,477 votes) rounded out the top five.

Four of the top five vote-getters – Jackson, Mahomes, Cook and McCaffrey – are under the age of 25. Additionally, nine first or second-year players led their conference in votes received at their respective positions.

The BALTIMORE RAVENS led all clubs in total votes received. The SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS, NEW ORLEANS SAINTS, GREEN BAY PACKERS and SEATTLE SEAHAWKS rounded out the top-five teams to receive the most fan votes.

Pro Bowl rosters will be announced on Tuesday, December 17 live on NFL Network’s Pro Bowl special “NFL Total Access: Pro Bowl Players Revealed” at 8:00 PM ET.

Players for the game are determined by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches. Each group’s vote counts one-third toward determining the 88 All-Star players who will be selected to the Pro Bowl. The NFL is the only sports league that combines voting by fans, coaches and players to determine its All-Star teams. It was also the first professional sports league to offer online all-star voting in 1995.

The 2020 Pro Bowl presented by Verizon, which kicks off at 3:00 PM ET, will be televised live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and simulcast on ABC and Disney XD – the third time the game will be available on both broadcast and cable networks.

Pro Bowl tickets start at just $45 and are on sale at NFL.com/ProBowlOnSale. Get Access to Awesome as fans in attendance can watch and cheer on the Pro Bowl players as they enter the stadium on the Pro Bowl Red Carpet, bringing them closer than ever to the NFL’s all-stars. Concession deals and “Kid Zone” activities will be available inside the stadium. Additionally, fans will be able to enjoy post-game fireworks to conclude the celebration.

NFL PRO BOWL TOP-FIVE VOTE-GETTERS

POS. NAME TEAM VOTES QB Lamar Jackson Baltimore Ravens 704,699 QB Russell Wilson Seattle Seahawks 539,768 QB Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs 468,838 RB Dalvin Cook Minnesota Vikings 431,748 RB Christian McCaffrey Carolina Panthers 406,477



NFL PRO BOWL TOP VOTE-GETTERS BY TEAM

TEAM Baltimore Ravens San Francisco 49ers Green Bay Packers New Orleans Saints Seattle Seahawks

AFC & NFC LEADING VOTE-GETTERS BY POSITION

POS. CONF. NAME, TEAM VOTES POS. CONF. NAME, TEAM VOTES QB AFC Lamar Jackson, Baltimore 704,699 DE AFC Joey Bosa, L.A. Chargers 252,555 QB NFC Russell Wilson, Seattle 539,768 DE NFC Nick Bosa, San Francisco 358,911 RB AFC Nick Chubb, Cleveland 316,008 DT AFC Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh 221,693 RB NFC Dalvin Cook, Minnesota 431,748 DT NFC Arik Armstead, San Francisco 273,403 FB AFC Patrick Ricard, Baltimore 152,877 OLB AFC T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh 251,248 FB NFC Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco 384,200 OLB NFC Preston Smith, Green Bay 166,347 WR AFC DeAndre Hopkins, Houston 275,684 ILB AFC Devin Bush, Pittsburgh 150,548 WR NFC Michael Thomas, New Orleans 371,365 ILB NFC Bobby Wagner, Seattle 207,026 TE AFC Mark Andrews, Baltimore 331,796 CB AFC Marcus Peters, Baltimore 231,601 TE NFC George Kittle, San Francisco 340,624 CB NFC Richard Sherman, San Francisco 259,476 T AFC Orlando Brown, Baltimore 188,787 SS AFC Jamal Adams, N.Y. Jets 186,068 T NFC David Bakhtiari, Green Bay 194,207 SS NFC Vonn Bell, New Orleans 98,449 G AFC Marshal Yanda, Baltimore 192,580 FS AFC Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh 209,245 G NFC Zack Martin, Dallas 121,529 FS NFC Marcus Williams, New Orleans 93,593 C AFC Maurkice Pouncey, Pittsburgh 152,128 P AFC Brett Kern, Tennessee 93,586 C NFC Travis Frederick, Dallas 140,449 P NFC Michael Dickson, Seattle 101,965 K AFC Justin Tucker, Baltimore 187,814 ST AFC Tyler Matakevich, Pittsburgh 87,863 K NFC Wil Lutz, New Orleans 106,747 ST NFC Raheem Mostert, San Francisco 113,638 RS AFC Mecole Hardman, Kansas City 91,358 RS NFC Deonte Harris, New Orleans 84,085

For the fourth consecutive year, Pro Bowl Week festivities will take place at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort and across the Orlando area, bringing free experiences and activities to fans as well as an extraordinary number of events focused on commemorating all levels of football – from youth to high school to the NFL’s best. Some of the Pro Bowl Week events include: Pro Bowl Practices, Pro Bowl Skills Showdown, NFL FLAG Championships and Pro Bowl Experience.

Additionally, NFL Pro Bowl players will give back to the local Orlando community by participating in the Pro Bowl Community Huddle as part of the NFL Huddle for 100. To learn more about Huddle for 100 and how to get involved, visit www.nfl.com/100/huddlefor100

More information about these and all of the events taking place during Pro Bowl Week is available at ProBowl.com.