Norfolk Committee on Gaming meets with public for the first time

NORFOLK, Va. – On Monday, the first of two public hearings on the proposed Resort Casino will kick off.

The meeting is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. at Granby High School. The second hearing will be held Thursday at 6 p.m. at Lake Taylor High School.

In September, all council members except councilwoman Andria McClellan voted to enter into an agreement that would eventually allow the Pamunkey Indian Tribe to buy land hear Harbor Park for the casino.

However, a group called “Citizens for an Informed Norfolk” has pushed back, saying they are against the way council went about the deal.

In November, they submitted a petition before Norfolk City Council to repeal the original casino ordinance. They gathered more than 3,000 signatures which was enough to force a re-vote.

If the council doesn’t budge on their original vote or chooses not to take action, a third petition could be made. If so, the group will have nine months to collect 4,000 signatures.

At a November council meeting, Mayor Kenny Alexander announced the formation of a Committee for Gaming.

According to a Facebook post from Councilman Tommy Smigiel, “I have been asked to Co-Chair the Mayor’s Committee on Gaming with Councilwoman Mamie Johnson. We will hold our first meeting prior to the first public hearing at 4:30 at Granby High School. I looking forward to continuing the conversation about casinos and other gaming issues including gray machines that are popping up all around Virginia.”