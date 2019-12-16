× Monday’s First Warning Forecast: Stray shower today, more rain and near 70 Tuesday

Meteorologist Maddie Kirker’s First Warning Forecast

A stationary front sits across the northern fringe of our area this morning, leading to showers just the north but dry skies for southeastern Virginia and northeastern North Carolina. It’s a cool start with temperatures in the 40s and 50s.

Our Monday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with warmer highs in the low 60s. A shower or two cannot be ruled out for the Peninsulas and Eastern shore but the majority of the area will stay dry.

Things begin to change overnight as clouds increase from the west and a cold front moves closer to our area. Winds begin to pick up out of the southwest, gusting over 20 mph. A shower or two will be possible tonight as well.

Tuesday will be windy, very warm and feature scattered showers especially during the afternoon and evening. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible but severe weather is not expected. Sustained winds of 15 to 20 mph are expected along with gusts as high as 30 mph. Rainfall totals will range between .5” to 1.00” across the area.

Wednesday will be quieter behind the front, but noticeably colder. Highs will only reach the mid 40s with afternoon wind chills in the upper 30s. Wednesday night will be one of the coldest nights so far this season. Lows will plummet to the upper 20s with wind chills in the teens. Thursday will be cold with highs in the upper 30s.

We’ll warm up just in time for the weekend but rain chances will make a return. Oh and don’t forget, the first official day of Winter is Sunday!

