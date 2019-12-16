Man charged in adopted daughter’s death back in Southampton Co. court before scheduled trial

SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. – More than a year after he was charged with murdering his adopted daughter, Wesley Hadsell is back in front of a Southampton County judge.

Wesley was charged with murdering Anjelica “AJ” Hadsell and concealing her body in November 2018. AJ was reported missing in March 2015, after she came home on Spring Break from Longwood University. He body was was found behind a home in Southampton County in April 2015.

The Medical Examiner said AJ died from an acute heroin poisoning.

Wesley was arrested shortly after AJ’s body was found but those charges did not relate to AJ’s disappearance and death. Wesley repeatedly told News 3 that he didn’t have anything to do with AJ’s death.

Earlier this year, Wesley pleaded not guilty to the murder and concealing a dead body charge.

Wesley is scheduled to appear in front of a judge at 2 p.m. on Monday December 16.

News 3 will be in the courtroom and will update this article as more updates become available.

