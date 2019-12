Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - In-vehicle technology has significantly increased in importance to vehicle shoppers over the last four years to the point where vehicle tech now ranks ahead of exterior styling when it comes to deciding on which car to buy. Karl Brauer of Kelly Blue Book discusses the latest innovations in automotive technology and why you should consider adding them to your next car wish list.

For more information visit www.hyundainews.com.