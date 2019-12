Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Holiday parties are underway but it's tricky to find a perfect finger food that's both tasty and easy to make. Chef K joins us with a great recipe for mini cheese balls and Chef K-bobs that will satisfy all of your holiday guests. Plus, she shows us how to make a Pink Pomegranate Cocktail!

You can find call Chef K at the Chef K Cafe in Yorktown and find her cookbooks "Phat Taste Little Fat" and "Chef K Goes to Yorktown Market Days" at chefkcooking.com.