McDonald’s apple pies are known for their flaky crust and delicious apple filing and you can snag two for free with a new Uber Eats deal.

From now until December 19 when you order $15 or more from McDonald’s through Uber Eats, you will get two free complimentary apple pies, according to delish.

This could be your perfect treat on a cold winter day, just make sure to add them to your cart when checking out on Uber Eats so you can get the freebie.

Click here to access or sign up for Uber Eats.