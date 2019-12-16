Health officials warn residents after rabid fox encounters two dogs in Yorktown

YORKTOWN, Va. – Officials are warning residents about a fox that was found and tested positive for the rabies virus.

The fox was found in the area of Beechwood Lane and Bayberry Lane in Yorktown. The Peninsula Health District said the fox encountered two dogs, one on private property and the other on the street within hours of each one.

Anyone having information regarding any exposure to this animal (bite, scratch, or contact with saliva by open wound, eyes, nose, or mouth) is asked to contact the Environmental Health Office of the Peninsula Health department at (757) 594-7340. Exposures also include direct contact between your pet and the rabid animal. After hours, please contact local Animal Control, York County Animal Control: (757) 890-3601.

Rabies is a fatal, but preventable, disease. Health officials will be contacting people in the area where the fix was found.

The city is reminding residents: