Hampton Police seek help to identify armed robbery suspect

HAMPTON, Va. – Police are looking for help to identify the suspect of an armed robbery that happened Sunday.

Around 4:15 a.m., Public Safety Communications got a call about a business robbery at the 7-Eleven convenience store in the 800 block of East Little Back River Road.

The investigation revealed that the suspect entered the business, displayed a knife and demanded money, police said. After getting money the suspect ran away from the business.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 30’s who was wearing a dark blue jacket, blue jeans and a blue mask. Police said there are no photos of the suspect available at this time.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip by visiting the secure tip form at P3Tips.com.