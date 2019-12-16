Government looking to hire thousands to help with the 2020 Census count

The government is looking to hire thousands of people in Hampton Roads for the 2020 Census count and they are hiring now!

The 2020 census will not only help worker’s wallets, it could help our area get millions of dollars in funding.

It is vital information that will determine how many seats Virginia has in the U.S. House of Representatives and also how much funding our area will get to help with roads, schools, hospitals, and emergency services.

The Census Bureau is hiring people for five types of positions to support the 2020 Census, they said. Temporary census positions offer an opportunity to earn extra income, while at the same time, helping your community.

If you’re interested in applying for the job, click here for more information.