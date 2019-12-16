× First Warning Forecast: Very warm, but strong to severe storms possible

Temperatures will stay fairly steady overnight and actually rise a bit into the low 60s by morning. A slight chance for a little rain to move in, but keeping it at just a 25 percent chance.

A cold front will approach from the west on Tuesday bringing increasing rain chances as the day progresses. Temperatures will be very mild for this time of year with highs close to 70. It will be on the breezy side with winds out of the southwest at 15-25 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph. Rain totals of 0.5+” are possible with this frontal system. The Storm Prediction Center has a portion of North Carolina in a level 1 for severe weather, which means an isolated severe storm is not out of the question. Once the front moves out late Tuesday, we’ll dry out and temperatures will plummet into the mid 30s overnight.

Expect sunshine on Wednesday with highs only reaching the mid 40s. Temperatures will then fall into the 20s overnight. BRR! Even colder on Thursday, to start the day. Air temperatures will be in the mid and upper 20s, but it will actually feel like the teens thanks to a gusty wind. Temperatures won’t warm up a whole lot. Expect highs in the upper 30s and low 40s. At least it will be sunny and dry!

Partly cloudy and a few degrees milder to end the work week. Highs will warm to the mid and upper 40s. Rain chances will increase on Saturday associated with an area of low pressure. Temperatures will be in the low 50s.

Meteorologist April Loveland

