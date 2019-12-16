All northbound lanes shut down at MMBT in Suffolk after 5-vehicle crash results in fatality

Posted 7:28 pm, December 16, 2019, by , Updated at 08:08PM, December 16, 2019

Photo Gallery

SUFFOLK, Va. – Northbound lanes at the Monitor Merrimac Bridge-Tunnel will be shut down for an undisclosed amount of time after a multi-vehicle crash left one person dead on Monday.

The accident involves 5 vehicles and includes a single fatality and the incident was called in around 5:24 p.m.

All lanes of Northbound I-664 at the Monitor Merrimac Bridge-Tunnel have been blocked off.

Officials say it is anticipated that these lanes will be blocked for an undetermined period of time.

The 5th Division Reconstruction Team is on scene investigating.

There are no further details at this time.

Stay with News 3 for updates. 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.