All northbound lanes shut down at MMBT in Suffolk after 5-vehicle crash results in fatality

SUFFOLK, Va. – Northbound lanes at the Monitor Merrimac Bridge-Tunnel will be shut down for an undisclosed amount of time after a multi-vehicle crash left one person dead on Monday.

The accident involves 5 vehicles and includes a single fatality and the incident was called in around 5:24 p.m.

All lanes of Northbound I-664 at the Monitor Merrimac Bridge-Tunnel have been blocked off.

Officials say it is anticipated that these lanes will be blocked for an undetermined period of time.

The 5th Division Reconstruction Team is on scene investigating.

There are no further details at this time.

Stay with News 3 for updates.