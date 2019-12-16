Act 3 Podcast: Golden Globe Noms, Marriage Story and Mr. Rogers

Steven Wahl and Chandler Nunnally love movies!

We’re officially in awards season! The Golden Globe nominations came out this past week and we’re breaking them all down on this episode. Plus we have two different Adam Driver movies we’re talking about that *aren’t* Star Wars. In our featured discussion this week we’re talking about “A Beautfiul Day in the Neighborhood.” This film is doing something pretty different from most traditional biopics. Click the play button and you can hear all about it.

Click here for more episodes of the Act 3 Podcast.

Act One: News

-01:40 – 2020 Golden Globes nominations announced

-10:45 – Benioff and Weiss attached to adaptation of “Lovecraft” graphic novel

-14:30 – “The Flash” solo film gets another release date

-19:35 – John Boyega criticizes “The Last Jedi” in new interview

Act Two: What We’re Watching

-25:30 – Steven: “The Report” starring Adam Driver

-32:15 – Chandler: “Marriage Story” on Netflix,

–36:00 – Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disney World

Act Three: “A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood” Review/Discussion

-40:50 – Non-Spoilers

-52:30 – SPOILERS