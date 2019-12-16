A healthy remedy for colds, coughs and allergies on Coast Live

Posted 12:36 pm, December 16, 2019, by

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - The changing seasons often lead to colds, coughs, allergies and of course the dreaded flu and sometimes it seems like there are few treatment options, especially for kids. Renowned dietitian Kristin Kirkpatrick shares one of the world's rarest honeys and talks about how it can help soothe those nasty symptoms.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.