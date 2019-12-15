Police investigating after armed robbery at restaurant in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police are investigating after an armed robbery that took place on Sunday.

Around 9:45 a.m., officers were dispatched to a Subway restaurant in the 13000 block of Jefferson Avenue in reference to a robbery.

Officers met with the reporting person who advised that an unknown individual entered the business and displayed a weapon demanding cash.

Police say the suspect is described as a black male wearing white gloves, a white hoodie, a black trench coat and blue jeans. After taking an undisclosed amount of money he exited the building, report say.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please call 911 or the Crime Line.

Your tip could make you eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.