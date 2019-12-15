Man assaulted while sitting in vehicle in Virginia Beach and dies from injuries

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Police officers are investigating a deadly assault that happened Sunday morning.

Around 4:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to a cardiac arrest call in the 5600 block of Lone Holly Lane.

When officers arrived they found a man who was severely assaulted in a vehicle. Police said the victim was taken to the hospital to be treated, but died because of his injuries.

Preliminary investigations show that the victim and a female were sitting in a vehicle on Lone Holly Lane when a man approached the vehicle and began assaulting the victim.

Police said it is unknown at this time as to why the assault took place. This is still an active scene being investigated by Homicide Detectives.

If you have any information that can help police call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Google Map for coordinates 36.858292 by -76.172076.

