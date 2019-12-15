Lake Taylor football wins first state title since 2014

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lake Taylor football found redemption for last season’s five-point loss to Woodgrove in the Class 4 state championship, beating Tuscarora 34-14 at Liberty University’s Williams Stadium.

Saturday marked the first time since 2014 that the Titans have won a state title.

Lake Taylor wasted no time getting ahead of the Huskies, taking a 21-0 lead by the second quarter after three passing touchdowns by quarterback Jeff Foster.

Foster connected with Darious Speight the first two touchdowns and turned to Malik Newton during the Titans’ third trip to the end zone.

Tuscarora then managed its first touchdown of the game, decreasing the deficit to 14 points. The Huskies’ second and final touchdown of the game came in the second half.

Foster turned to Speight again in the second half on a 31-yard touchdown pass, then Malik Newton added the Titans’ final touchdown of the game on 3-yard run as Lake Taylor went on to win 34-14.