NBA star provides entire elementary school with winter coats

MILWAUKEE — NBA player Khris Middleton and UnitedHealthcare gave every student at a Milwaukee elementary school a brand new coat for the winter.

A $22,000 UnitedHealthcare grant was presented to the Dreambuilders Foundation to fund the purchase of the winter items. The coat giveaway was part of Middleton’s 12 days of Khrismas, a holiday initiative to perform 12 different acts of kindness and give back to different communities.

“The way I was raised, you always give back to your community no matter what situation you’re in,” said Middleton, who plays for the Milwaukee Bucks.

In total, 315 coats were given out the students at Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School. The kids were laughing and dancing while trying on their new gifts.

“We are so happy that he came here because it was a blessing to us,” said one student.

School leaders hope the gifts keep the students healthy and warm all winter.

“It was a need, and our scholars are going to be so grateful knowing they received a gift from UnitedHealthcare and Khris Middleton,” said Derick Jenkins, assistant principal at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School.

This story was originally published by Adriana Mendez on WTMJ.