HAMPTON, Va. – The Maury Commodores have won their first championship in 80 years after beating Stone Bridge 28-21 in Saturday’s state title game.

The Commodores’ last VHSL championship was in 1939, and they finished this season with an undefeated record.

The win is extra special for head coach Dyrri McCain, who played his high school football at Maury and college ball at Hampton University, which is the location of Saturday’s title game.