× First Warning Forecast: Skies will continue to clear overnight, plenty of sunshine on Sunday

Skies will be mostly clear overnight with lows dropping into the 40s.

A few degrees cooler on Sunday, but it will be the pick of the weekend with highs in the mid 50s. Skies will be mostly sunny. Another clear night on tap with lows in the low 40s.

A bit of a warm up on Monday with highs near 60. A cold front will approach from the west bringing increasing clouds as the day progresses. Showers will move in overnight and be around for the day on Tuesday. Areas of fog possible as well. Temperatures will be very mild for this time of year with highs in the mid and upper 60s. Rain will continue overnight and temperatures will plummet into the mid 30s.

We’ll dry out by midweek, but it’s going to be cold! Expect sunshine on Wednesday with highs only reaching the mid and upper 40s. Temperatures will then fall into the 20s overnight. BRR! Even colder on Thursday, with many communities struggling to get out of the 30s!

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.