Do women pay more than men for certain products? Yes, and it’s called the ‘pink tax’

Women pay more than men for many products. It’s a phenomenon known as the “pink tax” that some call a product of gender discrimination.

But the pink tax isn’t always a tax. Some products women need are just more expensive.

Today, some states and companies are working to make things equal.

Over the years, studies have found women pay more for many things.

Recent studies found everyday items like razors, deodorant and shampoo can be up to $1 more expensive for women.

Researchers say women also pay more for auto repair, mortgages and medical products, like canes or braces.

The pink tax can also refer to cultural expectations that impact women more than men.

For example, women’s haircuts are more expensive, and the hairstyles can take more time and money to maintain.

Women may also be more likely to have to dry clean their clothes.

This phenomenon adds up.

According to some estimates, a 40-year-old woman will have paid more than $40,000 in “pink tax.” The total shoots to an estimated $82,000 for a woman in her 60s.

New York state is taking steps to solve this issue. It did a study in 2015 that found products marketed to females were 7% more expensive than products marketed to males. That included girls clothes and toys.

That study found personal care products were 13% more expensive for females across the board. Part of the price gap across America can be attributed to taxes.

Certain feminine hygiene products aren’t classified as basic necessities and are therefore subject to sales tax.

Some states are now working to reclassify some of those items to make them tax-free.

