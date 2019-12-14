2019 Suffolk Holiday Parade winners announced

SUFFOLK, Va. – The 2019 Suffolk Holiday Parade brought cheer and joy to parade goers on Saturday, December 14.

The parade lineup included several bands, floats, and marching units which helped celebrate the holiday season.

The parade theme of “Home for the Holidays” was evident among the over 50 entries. Participants were judged in their individual categories with the winners being named as follows:

Best Marching/Walking Unit (non-band): East End Baptist Church

Best Float Unit: Allonge’ Dance Academy

Best Performance Unit: Dynamic Movements School of Performing Arts

Best Motorized Unit: Rollin Legends

Best School Band (1st, 2nd and 3rd place):

1st Place – Nansemond River High School

2nd Place – Lakeland High School

3rd Place – Kings Fork High School

Best Non-School Band: (1st and 2nd Place):

1st Place – C.V. Russell Jr. Ambassador Marching Band

2nd Place – Shark City Drum Corps

Best Themed Entry: Dynamic Movements School of Performing Arts

Best Light Display: Finks Towing Company