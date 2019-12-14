2019 Suffolk Holiday Parade winners announced

Photo Gallery
SUFFOLK, Va. – The 2019 Suffolk Holiday Parade brought cheer and joy to parade goers on Saturday, December 14.
The parade lineup included several bands, floats, and marching units which helped celebrate the holiday season.
The parade theme of “Home for the Holidays” was evident among the over 50 entries. Participants were judged in their individual categories with the winners being named as follows:
Best Marching/Walking Unit (non-band): East End Baptist Church
Best Float Unit: Allonge’ Dance Academy
Best Performance Unit: Dynamic Movements School of Performing Arts
Best Motorized Unit: Rollin Legends
Best School Band (1st, 2nd and 3rd place):
- 1st Place – Nansemond River High School
- 2nd Place – Lakeland High School
- 3rd Place – Kings Fork High School
Best Non-School Band: (1st and 2nd Place):
- 1st Place – C.V. Russell Jr. Ambassador Marching Band
- 2nd Place – Shark City Drum Corps
Best Themed Entry: Dynamic Movements School of Performing Arts
Best Light Display: Finks Towing Company