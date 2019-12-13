What to watch: WGNT 27’s primetime programming week of December 15th 2019

WGNT – From old to new and comedy to drama, tune into WGNT 27 for news, sports, weather and entertainment, throughout the day and night.

A look at every show on WGNT 27 Primetime during the week of December 15th

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 15

SERIES PREMIERE

THE CHRISTMAS CAROLER CHALLENGE

“The Auditions Part 1” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

FROM THE TRADITIONAL TO THE UNEXPECTED; HOSTED BY DEAN CAIN AND LAURA MCKENZIE – This Christmas caroling competition series featuring 12 extraordinary Christmas carol groups, each with their own stylized brand of performance, in celebrating the great Christmas music we have all come to love. We’ll meet these groups from the most elaborate ultra-traditional virtuoso performances to those with the most unexpected twists on the classic Christmas carol. Each group which will be judged by three celebrity judges. This all-new special is produced by Associated Television International (#101). Original airdate 12/15/2019.

THE CHRISTMAS CAROLER CHALLENGE

“The Auditions Part 2” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

WHO WILL MAKE THE CUT? – This Christmas caroling competition series featuring 12 extraordinary Christmas carol groups, each with their own stylized brand of performance, in celebrating the great Christmas music we have all come to love. We’ll meet these groups from the most elaborate ultra-traditional virtuoso performances to those with the most unexpected twists on the classic Christmas carol. Each group which will be judged by three celebrity judges. This all-new special is produced by Associated Television International (#102). Original airdate 12/15/2019.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 16

PENN & TELLER

“Penn & Teller: Merry Fool Us” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG) (HDTV)

HOLIDAY MAGIC – The magical duo of PENN & TELLER is joined by host Alyson Hannigan to help kick off the holiday season with this all-new special complete with magicians, costumes and a Christmas Trophy! The special is produced by 1/17 PRODUCTIONS with executive producers Peter Adam Golden, Andrew Golder, Penn Jillette and Teller. Original airdate 11/29/2019.

ONE-HOUR SPECIAL

“Greatest Holiday Commercials Countdown 2019” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

THE 12 BEST HOLIDAY COMMERCIALS EVER – Kevin Frazier (“Entertainment Tonight”) and Keltie Knight (“Entertainment Tonight”) host this holiday special which will countdown the 12 best holiday commercials ever – one for each of the 12 days of Christmas. In addition to the top 12, the special features other great commercials from both the U.S. and abroad, that capture the true spirit of the holiday season – from the heartfelt to the hilarious, from the outstanding to the ridiculous. Executive producers are Robert Horowitz and Lewis Fenton and produced by JUMA Entertainment. Original airdate 12/16/2019.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 17

ONE-HOUR SPECIAL

“Dogs of the Year” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

A CELEBRATION OF INSPIRATION; HOSTED BY KEVIN FRAZIER AND NISCHELLE TURNER – Join Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner from the American Kennel Club Museum of the Dog in New York City as they count down the Top 10 dog stories of 2019. Celebrate the dogs that go above and beyond, that leave their mark on society, and achieve the nearly impossible. Dogs that have climbed mountains, soothed burn victims, helped inspire an NHL team to a Stanley Cup, and have gone viral with their message of love. Executive producers are Robert Horowitz, Josh Greenburg and Lewis Fenton. Produced by JUMA Entertainment. Original airdate 12/17/2019.

ARROW

“Welcome to Hong Kong”— (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

THE RETURN OF TATSU – Oliver (Stephen Amell), John (David Ramsey), Laurel (Katie Cassidy), and Tatsu (guest star Rila Fukushima) seek out an important person within The Monitor’s (guest star LaMonica Garrett) plan. Connor (Joseph David-Jones) has a heart to heart with his brother (guest star Charlie Barnett). Antonio Negret directed the episode written by Jill Blankenship & Sarah Tarkoff (#802). Original airdate 10/22/2019.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 18

ODU MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL (7:00-9:00 p.m. ET)

Don’t miss ODU Men’s college basketball Wednesday night at 7pm on WGNT 27! The OLD DOMINION MONARCHS take on the RICHMOND SPIDERS, live from Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia.

MASTERS OF ILLUSION

“Masters of Illusion: Christmas Magic 2019” — (approx. 9:00 p.m.-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG) (HDTV)

THE MAGIC OF THE SEASON HOSTED BY DEAN CAIN – This one-hour special features some of today’s hottest magicians, along with a dose of holiday magic. The special is hosted by Dean Cain and produced by Associated Television International. Original airdate 12/18/2019.

ONE-HOUR SPECIAL

“Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer” — (approx 10:00-11:00 p.m. ET) (TV-G) (HDTV)

A TIMELESS CHRISTMAS SPECIAL ─ Based on the hit song that became a timeless holiday classic, this wild, wacky and heartwarming adventure features young Jake Spankenheimer on the quest of a lifetime to track down his missing Grandma on Christmas Eve and prove that Santa Claus is indeed real. Michele Lee (“Knots Landing”) provides the voice of Jake’s greedy Cousin Mel and recording artist Elmo Shropshire provides the narration.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 19

NINTEY-MINUTE SPECIAL

“iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2019” — (8:00-9:30 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

CELEBRATING THE SEASON – This 90-minute holiday music event celebrates the season with performances by the year’s biggest recording artists and will feature star-studded performances from many of today’s hottest musical stars. Original airdate 12/19/2019.

WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY?

“Chris Jackson” — (9:30-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, D) (HDTV)

YOU CAN’T “STAGE” THE LAUGHS — WITH GUEST STAR APPEARANCE BY CHRIS JACKSON (“HAMILTON”) — Hosted by comedian Aisha Tyler, cast members Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady and Colin Mochrie, along with guest comedian Jonathan Mangum, put their comedic skills to the test through a series of spontaneous improv games that are prompted only by random ideas supplied by the studio audience. The four performers must use the little information they have and their wild imaginations to depict different characters and an array of scenes, as well as perform songs. After each round of improvisation, Aisha will dole out points to our four performers and declare a winner at the end of every episode. Directed by Geraldine Dowd (#717). Original airdate 8/5/2019.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 20

PENN & TELLER

“Penn & Teller Cure the Common Code” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG) (HDTV)

CODING — Aspiring magicians are invited to perform their best trick to try and fool the world-famous team of Penn & Teller, who will get to see the trick only once and have to immediately try to work it out. Anyone who succeeds wins the right to perform with Penn & Teller in their celebrated show at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. The live studio audience and the TV audience watch along with Penn & Teller as they try to figure out the secrets. The magicians featured in the episode include Anna DeGuzman, Raffaele Scircoli, Allen Abbott and Axel Hecklau. Alyson Hannigan (“How I Met Your Mother”) serves as host (#605). Original airdate 7/8/2019.

WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY?

“Chris Hardwick” — (9:00-9:30 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, D) (HDTV)

A HOST OF JOKES — WITH GUEST STAR APPEARANCE BY CHRIS HARDWICK (“TALKING DEAD”) — Hosted by comedian Aisha Tyler, cast members Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady and Colin Mochrie, along with guest comedian Charles Esten, put their comedic skills to the test through a series of spontaneous improv games that are prompted only by random ideas supplied by the studio audience. The four performers must use the little information they have and their wild imaginations to depict different characters and an array of scenes, as well as perform songs. After each round of improvisation, Aisha will dole out points to our four performers and declare a winner at the end of every episode. Directed by Geraldine Dowd (#713). Original airdate 6/17/2019.

WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY?

“Tinashe” — (9:30-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, D) (HDTV)

SINGING FOR YOUR ENJOYMENT — WITH GUEST STAR APPEARANCE BY TINASHE — Hosted by comedian Aisha Tyler, cast members Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady and Colin Mochrie, along with guest comedian Jeff Davis, put their comedic skills to the test through a series of spontaneous improv games that are prompted only by random ideas supplied by the studio audience. The four performers must use the little information they have and their wild imaginations to depict different characters and an array of scenes, as well as perform songs. After each round of improvisation, Aisha will dole out points to our four performers and declare a winner at the end of every episode. Directed by Geraldine Dowd (#709). Original airdate 6/24/2019.