This Gatlinburg treehouse resort is set to open in 2020

GATLINBURG, TN – Ever wanted to get away and experience some fresh air in a different way?

Well, Treehouse Grove at Norton Creek has just the adventure for you!

Eight treehouses are being built and the company said they “feature unique layouts while including everything you have come to expect from resort-style amenities.”

The treehouses are under construction now but Treehouse Grove at Norton Creek said on Facebook that they plan to be open by March, 2020.

You can join their VIP list to get the first notification when the houses are available for rent online!

The houses were designed by Pete Nelson, the company said. He is the star of ‘Treehouse Masters’ a hit show on Animal Planet.

There are currently six different floor plans guests can choose from and they are located in Gatlinburg, Tennessee near many attractions.