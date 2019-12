Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - In this week's edition of the award-winning Locker Room show, Wink spotlights our three local high school football teams playing for Virginia High School League (VHSL) state titles Saturday. Plus, players and coaches react to the five-year state football championship drought in The 757.

Also, Megan Plain reports from Elizabeth City, NC where Northeastern High School received a special send-off to its second-straight state championship game.