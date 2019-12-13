Suspect sexually assaults 3 women in 30 minutes near subway station, police say

NEW YORK (WCBS) — The NYPD is on the hunt for a suspect accused of a string of sex assaults – all in the span of just 30 minutes.

Authorities tell CBS2 the man was caught on surveillance video right after groping three women in Upper Manhattan Tuesday night.

Investigators say the suspect followed the first woman, who was exiting the 145th Street/St. Nicholas Avenue subway station around 10:37 p.m. The man then followed the 27-year-old into her building and grabbed her buttocks before fleeing.

Less than 10 minutes later, police say the same man is approached a 26-year-old woman on West 147th Street and St. Nicholas Avenue and grabbed her groin. The suspect again fled the scene on foot.

The serial attacker then allegedly went back to the 145th Street/St. Nicholas Avenue subway station and violently attacked a third victim on the station’s stairs.

The NYPD says the suspect covered a 22-year-old’s mouth, grabbed her buttocks and then pushed her to the ground around 11 p.m. The man reportedly dropped his umbrella and then fled the area in an unknown direction.

The third victim suffered scrapes to her knees, but refused medical treatment.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting 274637.