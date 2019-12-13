Redskins place linebacker Ryan Kerrigan on Injured Reserve, ending his 2019 season

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Redskins’ all-time sack record is safe for at least another season.

Friday, the Redskins placed linebacker Ryan Kerrigan on Injured Reserve – ending his 2019 season. Kerrigan’s 90 career sacks are one behind Dexter Manley’s all-time Redskins record.

Kerrigan heads to IR with a calf injury. Earlier this season, the Pro Bowl linebacker missed the first regular season game of his career when he was unable to suit-up vs. Carolina December 1st due to a concussion.

In nine seasons, all with Washington, Kerrigan has been selected to four Pro Bowls.

Washington (3-and-10) hosts the Eagles Sunday at 1 p.m.