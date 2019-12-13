Missing 17-year-old Southampton Co. boy believed to be headed to North Carolina

SOUTHAMPTON Co., Va. – The Southampton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 17-year-old boy.

Officials say James Warren Trull was last seen in Southampton County around 6 p.m. on December 11. He is believed to be traveling south on I-95 to an unknown location in North Carolina.

Trull is traveling in a green 1996 Ford Explorer with tan trim and parts of the front bumper missing. The vehicle has Virginia tags UPD-3042.

Trull is described as a white male who is 6′ tall and weighs 220 pounds. He has blue eyes; long, sandy blonde hair with the sides shaved and he wears glasses.

He was last seen wearing a long, camouflage coat and ripped blue jeans.

The sheriff’s office says Trull is believed to be traveling alone and is not considered to be in any danger.

If you have seen Trull or have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Southampton County Sheriff’s Office at (757) 653-2100.

