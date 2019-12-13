Man critically injured in Hampton shooting; police searching for stolen vehicle

Posted 7:48 pm, December 13, 2019, by , Updated at 08:00PM, December 13, 2019

HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton Police Division is investigating a shooting in the 1600 block of Hardy Cash Drive that left a man injured Friday night.

The call came in shortly after 7 p.m.

Police told News 3 the man has life-threatening injuries.

Authorities also said the man’s vehicle was stolen during the shooting. Police are looking for a two-door black Dodge Charger with VA tags UMR-2936.

The motive and circumstances surrounding this shooting are still under investigation.

There is no further information.

