Man critically injured in Hampton shooting; police searching for stolen vehicle

HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton Police Division is investigating a shooting in the 1600 block of Hardy Cash Drive that left a man injured Friday night.
The call came in shortly after 7 p.m.
Police told News 3 the man has life-threatening injuries.
Authorities also said the man’s vehicle was stolen during the shooting. Police are looking for a two-door black Dodge Charger with VA tags UMR-2936.
The motive and circumstances surrounding this shooting are still under investigation.
There is no further information.
37.056120 -76.401341